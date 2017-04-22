× Chesapeake farm reopens on schedule following destructive tornado

CHESAPEAKE, VA. – It might be hard to believe that the Hickory Ridge Farm is back open for business today.

This after a tornado destroyed part of the property off Battlefield Boulevard during a tornado a few weeks ago.

High winds damaged several buildings, the farm stand, and part of the animal pen.

Immediately after, the community took action.

For weeks leading up to the opening on Saturday, community members descended on the property removing debris helping get things back in order.

The farm’s owner tell News 3 its been very busy and they’re just about picked out for the opening day.