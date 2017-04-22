Bystander shot during argument in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A bystander was shot in the thigh while a group of people were arguing outside, according to police.

On April 22 at 2:30 a.m., police were sent to the 4200 block of Roanoke Avenue in reference to gunshots heard.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his left thigh,

Officers also found several casings at the scene.

The victim told police he was visiting his girlfriend when he saw the group of people arguing. He heard gunshots and realized he was struck in the thigh.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.