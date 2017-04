PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are at the scene of a shooting Friday night.

An adult woman suffered non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the torso, according to police.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Oregon Ave., around 7:30 p.m.

There is no information regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting at this time.

If you have any information call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.