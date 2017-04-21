Woman found unresponsive in vehicle dies at hospital, Hampton Police investigate

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating a death that happened on Friday.

At 8:25 p.m., police dispatchers got a call about to a possible assault happening inside a vehicle in the area of Kecoughtan Road.

A motorist began following the vehicle in an effort to update police as to the location of the vehicle but the motorist lost sight of the vehicle, according to police.

A description of the suspect vehicle was provided to dispatch and officers flooded the area in an attempt to locate the vehicle.

As officers arrived in the area the vehicle was spotted and a short police pursuit happened which ended in the 200 block of Apple Avenue.

Officers said they were able to take the driver into custody without further incident.

An unresponsive adult female passenger was found inside the suspect vehicle. She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The cause of death is currently unknown and the circumstances surrounding the individual’s death remain under police investigation.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.