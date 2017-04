PACIFIC OCEAN – A pilot safely ejected while conducting routine flight operations during a transit in the Celebes Sea.

According to the Navy, the pilot was quickly recovered by a helicopter assigned to HSC-4 aboard USS Carl Vinson.

The incident occurred as the F/A-18E, assigned to Carrier Air Wing 2, was on final approach to USS Carl Vinson.

The pilot is being assessed by medical staff on board USS Carl Vinson and there are no apparent injuries.

The incident is under investigation.