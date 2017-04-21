Portsmouth man killed in single-vehicle crash on I-264 at MLK Expressway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A 29-year-old man was killed early Friday morning in a single vehicle crash in Portsmouth.

The crash occurred at 2:59 a.m. on I-264 at the Martin Luther King Expressway exit.

The victim, 29-year-old Thomas Brett Mark, was driving a 1990 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck over the posted speed limit. As the truck went around the curve, the driver lost control and ran off the road, hitting the jersey wall.

Mark was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected out of the passenger side window of the truck. His body his a VDOT sign and fell over to the side of the MLK expressway.

His family has been notified of the death. It is unknown at this time if alcohol also played a factor in the crash.