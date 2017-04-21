HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Urban Hill is a Tidewater based R&B, Roots Rock and Blues band, fronted by legendary guitarist/vocalist Lathan Hill who has performed with Albert King, Little Milton, Luther Allison and Kenny Neal. Lathan and Paul Hill perform a classic number for us on Coast Live.
Local Music Spotlight – Urban Hill brings the blues on Coast Live
