Local Music Spotlight – Urban Hill brings the blues on Coast Live

Posted 5:50 pm, April 21, 2017, by

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Urban Hill is a Tidewater based R&B, Roots Rock and Blues band, fronted by legendary guitarist/vocalist Lathan Hill who has performed with Albert King, Little Milton, Luther Allison and Kenny Neal. Lathan and Paul Hill perform a classic number for us on Coast Live.