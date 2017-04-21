× First Warning Traffic-Friday road/tunnel closures and changes to construction schedules

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

FRIDAY: James River Bridge at 11 am.

TUNNEL CLOSURES:

FRIDAY:US 58 EAST Midtown Tunnel full closure from Friday, April 21 at 8 pm – Monday, April 24 at 5 am.

VA 164 EAST London Blvd double lane closure start Monday

HAMPTON ROADS CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE, TUNNELS AND OTHER INFORMATION:

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:

I-64 east: Single-lane closure at Denbigh Boulevard April 21, from 12 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Full ramp closure from I-64 west at VA-143 Camp Peary (exit 238) April 21, from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning for preliminary survey work. Detour will be in place.

The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 work zone in both directions between Jefferson Avenue (exit 255) and Busch Gardens (exit 243).

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures overnight on I-664 southbound from 26th Street to Terminal Avenue as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

April 21-22 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Single-lane closures as follows, extending approximately one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times:

Eastbound April 21 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Westbound April 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58, Southampton County: Consecutive, single-lane closures eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650) as follows.

Starting April 18 at noon and continuing until April 21 at noon.

Route 616 (Ivor Road), Southampton County: Alternating lane closures across all lanes northbound and southbound from Sadler Road (Route 618) to Unity Road (Route 603) as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

April 21-22 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 31 (Jamestown Road), James City County: Alternating-lane closures have reduced traffic to one lane in both directions with flagging operations on Route 31 between the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry dock and Route 199 (Humelsine Parkway).

April 21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Military Highway northbound on-ramp to I-64 westbound is closed through April 23. A detour to the Robin Hood Road on-ramp is in place.

Alternating single-lane closures April 18-22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times:

Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.

Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and the intersection of Military Highway.

Northampton Boulevard between the intersection of Military Highway and past USAA Drive.

Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway: Please check Elizabeth River Tunnels website for the latest closure and detour information regarding the Downtown Tunnel, Midtown Tunnel and the MLK Freeway.​