First Warning Forecast: Tracking scattered showers and storms for the weekend

Tracking scattered showers and storms for the weekend….Grab your rain gear. We’re tracking several chances for rain and storms over the next few days.

As we move through our Friday afternoon, expect a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will soar into the upper 80s to near 90 this afternoon. But as a cold front approaches from the northwest, we’ll likely see a few scattered showers and storms cooking up, especially late in the afternoon into the evening. Some storms could be strong to severe with gusty winds and heavy downpours. Tonight, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers and storms will be possible. Again, heavy rain is possible. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s.

The cold front will stall over the area this weekend, meaning we’ll have several rain and storm chances in the forecast. However, it won’t rain any day from start to finish. So a complete washout is not expected. On Saturday, best rain chances will likely arrive by afternoon and evening. However, a few showers could develop in the morning. Otherwise, we’ll see a good deal of clouds. With winds from the northeast, we’ll see highs in the 60s on Saturday. Scattered showers and storms are possible on Sunday, too. Again, some heavy rain is possible. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

Rain chances will continue into early next week. Highs on Monday will be in the 60s. We’ll see highs on Tuesday in the 70s.

This Afternoon: Sun & Clouds. PM Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Warm and Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds: SW 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Winds: W 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Cool and Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: N/NE 5-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms (70%). Highs in the lower 60s. Winds: NE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Sweet Gum, Sycamore)

UV Index: Very High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

2005 Severe Thunderstorm Downburst: City of Richmond

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

