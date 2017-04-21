DMV glitch informed some suspended drivers they could drive again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - A spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles confirmed 13,000 incorrect orders of suspension were sent out to Virginians, and in some cases, folks were told incorrectly that all of their fees had been paid and they could drive again.

DMV Spokesperson Pam Goheen told CBS 6 the incorrect order of suspension were mailed between April 6 and 19.

"During routine system programming, updates somehow inadvertently those indicators for requiring fees were turned off," Goheen said.

That means a portion of those 13,000 people who received those letters were told they no longer owed any fees and fulfilled all the requirements of their suspension.

In other words, they could drive again.

"There are additional requirements that are statutory that need to be met, and we're going to make sure they have that information so they can get their licenses reinstated," Goheen said.

Goheen said DMV already fixed the computer glitch and customers will be notified of the error.

"Today DMV is going to mail letters with complete notices to those customers and ask them to disregard the previous notice," Goheen said.

Still, Roger Franklin, who recently had his licensed reinstated after three years, wonders what will happen to someone if they start driving thinking their licensed was reinstated and they are pulled over.

"The cops aren't going to buy into the story that the DMV sent you a letter saying your license has been reinstated," Franklin said.

Goheen said the DMV notified law enforcement about the issue.

"Obviously, we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause any of our customers, and we will provide any information necessary to assist law enforcement in such situations," Goheen said.

If you have any questions about a letter you received from the DMV, call or visit your nearest DMV before you start driving again.