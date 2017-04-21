× Attorney General talks Hampton Roads opioid problem

NORFOLK, VA. – Virginia’s Attorney General spoke to law enforcement Friday morning about the drug crisis across the state.

Mark Herring told News 3 more than 1,110 lives were taken last year due to the opioid problem.

Herring said more than 200 of those were in Hampton Roads.

During his speech at the Virginia Sheriff’s Institute in Norfolk, he called those numbers “frightening” and “heartbreaking”.

The Attorney General said he’s focusing on education, prevention, and prosecution of dealers to help end the problem.

He also mentioned this needs to be a community effort because everyone is impacted by this – not just one particular group.