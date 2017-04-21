200 trees and shrubs given away for FREE Saturday at the Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. – Saturday is Earth Day and the Friends of Norfolk’s Environment will be giving away 200 trees and shrubs.

The Virginia Zoo will be hosting Party for the Planet in Norfolk to celebrate the day.

The event is from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. and you can adopt a tree or shrub for free during that time.

The types of trees and shrubs available for Norfolk residents are:

TREES:

Redbud (Cersis canadensis)

Carolina Silverbell (Halesia carolina)

Sweetbay Magnolia (Magnolia virginiana)

Sourwood (Oxydendron arboreum)

American Plum (Prunus americana)

Pawpaw (Asimina triloba)

FRUIT SHRUBS:

Rabbiteye Blueberry (Vaccinium ashei)

Highbush Blueberry (Vaccinium corymbosum)

Cumberland Black Raspberry (Rubus occidentalis)

Elderberry (Sambucus canadensis)

FLOWERING SHRUBS:

Full Moon Tickseed (Coreopsis verticilatta)

Purple Coneflower (Echinacea purpurea)

Balmy Purple Beebalm (Monarda didyma)

Black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia fulgida)

Wrinkle-leaf Goldenrod (Solidago rugosa)

If you are not a Norfolk resident there will be 300 Blue Flag Irises for anyone who wants them!

All the plants are first come, first serve and the organization suggests arriving early to adopt.