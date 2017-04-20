Tropical Depression One forms in the central Atlantic

The first tropical depression of the 2017 Atlantic season formed Thursday in the central Atlantic Ocean, according to the National Hurricane Center.

As of 11 a.m., the storm is located about 730 miles west of the Azores and moving northwest at 14 mph. It does not pose any threat to land.

The storm is expected to dissipate Thursday night or Friday.

The 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially begins June 1.

RELATED:

Watching the tropics… in April!

NC State 2017 hurricane season prediction