Report: Redskins to host Giants Thanksgiving night

NORFOLK, Va. – The 2017 NFL regular season schedule will be revealed later tonight. But in advance of the release, we’ve learned the Redskins will host more than just Thanksgiving dinner this year.

According to Mike Francesa of WFAN in New York, the Skins will host the Giants Thanksgiving night. The Washington Post reported the same thing early Thursday. It will be the first Thanksgiving game, at home, in Redskins franchise history.

Last year, Washington split a pair of games with the G-men, with each team winning on the road. Per Francesa, who revealed the entire Giants schedule, the Redskins will travel to MetLife Stadium in week 17.