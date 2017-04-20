Redskins to open regular season at home, host Giants on Thanksgiving

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins will begin the 2017 season against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 1 p.m. matchup on Sunday, Sept. 10 at FedExField. That will be followed by a West Coast trip to California to face the Los Angeles Rams, who are now led, of course, by former Redskins offensive coordinator Sean McVay.

Following that Week 2 matchup, the Redskins will participate in back-to-back primetime games. First, Washington will host the Oakland Raiders in a Sunday Night Football matchup on Sept. 24. Eight days later, the Redskins will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday, Oct. 2.

After a Week 5 bye, the Redskins will return to FedExField on Sunday, Oct. 15, to host the San Francisco 49ers.

The team’s third primetime matchup will take place in Week 7, as the Redskins will make the short commute to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Following the completion of Washington’s season series with the Eagles, the Redskins will host a 4:25 p.m. game on Sunday, Oct. 29, against the Dallas Cowboys before traveling back west to play the Seattle Seahawks. Then the Redskins will head back to FedExField to once again host the Minnesota Vikings before traveling to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the first time since the 2012 regular season opener to take on the New Orleans Saints.

Washington’s final two games in the month of November will be played on consecutive Thursdays for the first time in franchise history, as the Redskins will host a Thanksgiving night game against the New York Giants before traveling to AT&T Stadium seven days later to clash with the Cowboys.

The Redskins will take one final regular season flight to California when they play the Los Angeles Chargers at the StubHub Center on Sunday, Dec. 10 before the only two-game homestand of the season when Washington hosts the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos in consecutive weeks.

Finally, the Redskins will complete the 2017 schedule on the road against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on New Year’s Eve.

Washington’s full regular season schedule can be found here.

PRESEASON:

DATE OPPONENT (NETWORK) TIME (ET) Thursday, Aug. 10 at Baltimore Ravens (WTKR) 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

vs. GREEN BAY PACKERS (WTKR)

7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 27 vs. CINCINNATI BENGALS (FOX) 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (WTKR) 7:30 p.m.



REGULAR SEASON:

DATE OPPONENT (NETWORK) TIME (ET) Sunday, Sept. 10 vs. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (FOX) 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17 at Los Angeles Rams (FOX) 4:25 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24 vs. OAKLAND RAIDERS (NBC) # 8:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2 at Kansas City Chiefs (ESPN)# 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 BYE Sunday, Oct. 15 vs. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS (FOX) 1 p.m.* Monday, Oct. 23 at Philadelphia Eagles (ESPN) # 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29 vs. DALLAS COWBOYS (FOX) 4:25 p.m.* Sunday, Nov. 5 at Seattle Seahawks (FOX) 4:05 p.m.* Sunday, Nov. 12 vs. MINNESOTA VIKINGS (FOX) 1 p.m.* Sunday, Nov. 29 at New Orleans Saints (FOX) 1 p.m.* Thursday, Nov. 23 vs. NEW YORK GIANTS (NBC) # 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30 at Dallas Cowboys (NBC/NFLN/Amazon) # 8:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10 at Los Angeles Chargers (WTKR) 4:05 p.m.* Sunday, Dec. 17 vs. ARIZONA CARDINALS (FOX) 1 p.m.* Sunday, Dec. 24 vs. DENVER BRONCOS (WTKR) 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 31 at NEW YORK GIANTS (FOX) 1 p.m.*

POSTSEASON:

Jan. 6-7: NFL Wild Card Weekend

Jan. 13-14: NFL Divisional Weekend

Sunday, Jan. 21: NFL Conference Championship Games

Sunday, Jan. 28: 2018 NFL Pro Bowl (Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.)

Sunday, Feb. 4: Super Bowl LII (U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.)

All Kickoff Times Eastern

ALL HOME GAMES CAPS

# Nationally Televised

* Subject to flexible scheduling