Razor recalls RipStik motorized board due to possible malfunction

Razor has recalled their RipStik Motorized Caster Boards because of a fall hazard.

The rear wheel can stop rotating and lock up while the board is in use which poses the risk for users to fall, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The RipStik was sold at Target, Toys R Us, Walmart, and other stores nationwide. It was also sold online at Amazon.com, Razor.com, Target.com, toysrus.com and Walmart.com and other websites from February 2016 through April 2017 for about $180.

The boards have two wheels, a hub motor and a lithium ion battery.

They have a wireless digital hand remote that controls the speed up to 10 mph.

The manufacturing date is on the bar code label located on the bottom of the product and Razor USA LLC is embossed on the bottom.

“RipStik” is printed on the top of the boards that come in blue and black.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled caster boards and contact Razor to receive a free repair kit.

Call Razor toll-free at 866-467-2967 or click here and then click on “Recall Information” for more information.