President Trump addresses Paris incident: Looks like a terrorist attack

President Donald Trump responded to reports of a shooting Thursday in Paris by saying it looked like a terrorist attack.

“Our condolences from our country to the people of France,” Trump said at a news conference alongside Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

Trump continued: “Again, it’s happening, it seems. I just saw it as I was walking in, so that’s a terrible thing. And that’s a very, very terrible thing that’s going on in the world today. But it looks like another terrorist attack. And what can you say? It just never ends. We have to be strong and we have to be vigilant, and I’ve been saying it for a long time.”

Trump was meeting with Gentiloni as news of the incident broke.

The French Interior minister said one police officer and an alleged attacker were killed in a shooting that injured two others.

The nature of the incident and details about the attacker were not immediately clear.