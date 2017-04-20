Newport News gang member sentenced to 30 years for fatal shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A gang member who pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy and use of a firearm resulting in death was sentenced today to 30 years in prison on Thursday.

30-year-old Desmond Finnell pleaded guilty on Nov. 15, 2016.

According to court documents and testimony, Finnell was a lieutenant in the Black P-Stones gang headed by Michael Hopson between 2007 and 2010.

Finnell was responsible for multiple shootings in Newport News and Hampton as part of his P-Stones gang activity, the Department of Justice said.

On Nov. 28, 2010, Finnell lured Ernest “Critter” Crudup to a location in Newport News where he shot him to death, as he believed Crudup robbed him of between 15 and 20 pounds of marijuana.

