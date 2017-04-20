Man stopped at Norfolk airport checkpoint with loaded gun

NORFOLK, Va. – A man with a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers at Norfolk International Airport Thursday morning.

The man, a resident of Virginia Beach, was stopped by TSA officers who spotted the .45 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets as it was going through the checkpoint x-ray machine.

TSA officers contacted Norfolk Airport Authority Police, who responded to the checkpoint.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed in a hard-side case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition. Then the firearm must be taken to the airline check-in counter and declared.

