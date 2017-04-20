Man sentenced for DUI crash that killed EVMS student

NORFOLK, Va. – A man was sentenced to six years in prison for a DUI crash that resulted in an EVMS student’s life being taken.

Thomas Walters was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty in February.

Walters was convicted on one count of Aggravated Involuntary Manslaughter and one count of DUI for the fatal crash that happened on April 23, 2016.

The three-vehicle crash killed 23-year-old Nancy Kelly on East Princess Anne Road.

The EVMS student was in the front passenger seat of a Dodge Caravan when the vehicle she was in was rear-ended by a Toyota Rav-4 driven by Walters.

The crash caused the Dodge to crash into a Mitsubishi.

When Walters is released he will remain on probation.

More coverage:

Man pleads guilty for DUI crash that killed EVMS student