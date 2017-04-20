Live now: McAuliffe to make statement on death row inmate’s requests for pardon, commutation of death sentence

If you get an error message, please refresh the page.

RICHMOND, Va. – Governor Terry McAuliffe will make a statement Thursday on the review of a Virginia prisoner’s requests for pardon and commutation of his death sentence.

According to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, 38-year-old Ivan Teleguz was sentenced to death for the 2001 capital murder-for-hire of his child’s mother, Stephanie Yvonne Sipe.

The Times reports Teleguz hired two men to kill Sipe for $2,000. Sipe’s mother found her daughter’s body in her Harrisonburg apartment several days later.

Teleguz’s lawyers argue courts never fully examined new evidence that would prove his innocence and say two witnesses have admitted they only testified to help out their own cases.

Teleguz is scheduled to be executed on Tuesday.