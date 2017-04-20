Full slate of marquee matchups set to air on News 3 during 2017 NFL season

NORFOLK, Va. – Buckle up and get your popcorn ready, because News 3 will be your pigskin pit stop for the football season. With nine doubleheader weekends, and five Thursday Night Football broadcasts all slated to be on CBS, there will be no shortage of action as the season rolls on.

On September 28th, Chicago vs. Green Bay will kick off five consecutive weeks of Thursday Night Football on News 3. The week following, the reigning Super Bowl champion New England Patriots will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Week 3, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will visit the Cincinnati Bengals for a 4:25 p.m. matchup. The 4:25 p.m. television window is the highest-rated and most-watched NFL television window.

On Thanksgiving, the Los Angeles Chargers will trot into AT&T Stadium to take on the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m.

Week 15 features a 2017AFC Championship rematch between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots. The Patriots will air on CBS 10 times during the regular season.

The AFC Playoffs will air on News 3 January 6th through 21st, with the AFC Championship being played on January 21st.

You can find a full list of games airing on CBS here.