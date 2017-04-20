× First Warning Traffic- Thursday road work could cause delays in your commute

BRIDGE OPENINGS:

THURSDAY: NONE SCHEDULED AS OF 10 am.

HAMPTON ROADS CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE, TUNNELS AND OTHER INFORMATION:

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County:

I-64 west: Single-lane closures at Fort Eustis Boulevard April 20, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Jefferson Avenue: Westbound permanent right-lane closure under I-64 for temporary widening continues. One lane will remain open.

Full ramp closure from I-64 west at VA-143 Camp Peary (exit 238) April 20-21, from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning for preliminary survey work. Detour will be in place.

I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures overnight as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Westbound April 20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

US-17, James River Bridge: Single-lane closure southbound overnight as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

April 20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures overnight on I-664 southbound from 26th Street to Terminal Avenue as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

April 20 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-564 Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Westbound April 20 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Runway Tunnel.

I-564 Intermodal Connector Project: Single-lane closures as follows, extending approximately one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk and the I-564/SR 406/Terminal Boulevard-Hampton Boulevard exit. One lane will remain open at all times:

Eastbound April 20-21 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Westbound April 20-21 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Southside: Single-lane closures and alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Westbound single-lane closure April 20 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting just past Bay Avenue and ending just before 4th View Street.

I-64 Eastbound/Westbound, Peninsula: Alternating lane closures across all lanes as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Westbound April 20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting past Norge/Toano and ending before Old Stage Road.

Route 13 (Northampton Boulevard), Virginia Beach: Alternating lane closures across all lanes northbound and southbound from Bayside Road to Independence Boulevard. One lane will remain open at all times:

April 20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 164 (Western Freeway) Eastbound, Portsmouth: Overnight single-lane closure and ramp closures as follows. Only one ramp will be closed at a time. Detours will be in place for the ramp closures:

Single-lane closure on Western Freeway eastbound April 20 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. between Route 17 and Towne Point Road. One lane will remain open at all times.

One to two nights between April 18 and 20, the Western Freeway on-ramp to I-664 northbound will be closed between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

One to two nights between April 18 and 20, the Route 17 on-ramp to Western Freeway will be closed between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

One to two nights between April 18 and 20 the Western Freeway off-ramp to Towne Point Road will be closed between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58, Southampton County: Consecutive, single-lane closures eastbound and westbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650) as follows.

Starting April 18 at noon and continuing until April 21 at noon.

Route 58 (Southampton Parkway), Southampton County:Alternating lane closures across all lanes in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times:

April 20 from 4 p.m. to 8 a.m. starting near Green Plains Road (Route 711) and ending near Pollard Drive.

Route 616 (Ivor Road), Southampton County: Alternating lane closures across all lanes northbound and southbound from Sadler Road (Route 618) to Unity Road (Route 603) as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

April 20-22 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 31 (Jamestown Road), James City County: Alternating-lane closures have reduced traffic to one lane in both directions with flagging operations on Route 31 between the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry dock and Route 199 (Humelsine Parkway).

April 20-21 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Military Highway northbound on-ramp to I-64 westbound is closed through April 23. A detour to the Robin Hood Road on-ramp is in place.

Alternating single-lane closures April 18-22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times:

Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.

Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and the intersection of Military Highway.

Northampton Boulevard between the intersection of Military Highway and past USAA Drive.

Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Jr. Freeway: Please check Elizabeth River Tunnels website for the latest closure and detour information regarding the Downtown Tunnel, Midtown Tunnel and the MLK Freeway.​