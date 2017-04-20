× First Warning Forecast: Tracking warmer temps and several chances for rain and storms

As we move through our Thursday afternoon, expect a mix of sun and clouds across the area. A few isolated showers and storms could pop up this afternoon. No severe weather is expected. Highs will climb into the lower 80s today. Tonight, an isolated shower or storm is possible. Otherwise, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

On Friday, we’ll start our day dry. But later in the afternoon and evening, scattered showers and storms will move in with a cold front. High temperatures will climb into the mid 80s. That front will be followed by another frontal system that will slide through the area over the weekend, bringing the threat for showers and storms. Highs will cool into the 60s this weekend.

More showers and storms are possible on Monday. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

This Afternoon: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Showers/Storms Possible (20%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers/Storms (20-30%). Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Friday: AM Sun. PM Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N/NE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Tropical Depression One is moving northwest in the central Atlantic with no threat to land. The system is centered about 730 miles WSW of the Azores and moving northwest at 14 mph. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. The depression is forecast to dissipate later tonight or early Friday.

11:00 AM AST Thu Apr 20

Location: 36.1°N 40.0°W

Moving: NW at 14 mph

Min pressure: 996 mb

Max sustained: 35 mph

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1991 Heavy Rain: 5.86″ Norfolk

2008 Tornado EF0 Scale Hanover Co, New Kent Co, King William Co. Thunderstorm Damage Caroline Co. Tornado EF0 Scale Bertie Co, NC

2009 Hail, Thunderstorm Wind Damage, Funnel Clouds. Area from Cumberland & Amelia east across Chesterfield, Prince George & Hopewell. Additional reports Essex, Middlesex Counties.

