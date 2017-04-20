× Family of Camden Co. man arrested for shooting incident: ‘He was fed up with drug activity’

CAMDEN CO., N.C. – The family of a man accused at shooting at another vehicle says he was fed up with the local drug activity in the area.

Terry Wayne Rose, 48, was one of three people arrested after the Camden County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a suspicious scene in the Shiloh area Wednesday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., deputies say one vehicle was chasing another and one of the drivers of the vehicles was shooting.

Terry’s family says it started when his son, Tucker, spotted a vehicle speeding down the narrow, residential road where they live.

“They go very excessively fast, they’re trying to get in and out of Camden Point because there’s only one way in and out,” says Donna Rose, Terry’s sister-in-law. “It’s very dangerous with children and dogs.”

Donna says that is something they deal with often on Edgewater Drive, so Tucker went to yell at them.

She says the speeding vehicle backed into Tucker’s truck.

“My brother-in-law saw his son bloodied up, he then went after the guys that just did that,” she says.

The chase ensued down Highway 343.

Court documents show that Terry is accused of assaulting two men, Tre’Shon Walker and Daquan Widbee with a handgun with the intent to kill them.

They also say he attempted to flee from police when they tried to stop him and was speeding in excess of 15 miles per hour over the legal speed limit.

Additionally, he’s accused of jumping out of his vehicle, refusing to listen to a deputy’s commands to drop his weapon, started firing his gun into vehicle, and stated to the deputy that he was also a deputy.

“I do not approve of everything that went down but I do approve of why he did it,” says Donna. “There were laws that were broken, but it was protecting his son, and frustration over the lack of stopping the drug trafficking that’s been going through our area.”

According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Whidbee was charged with Felony Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance to wit: Xanax.

Walker, 24, was charged with Felony Conspiracy to Sell and Deliver Schedule IV Controlled Substance and Felony Possession of Cocaine.

News 3 reached out to the Sheriff’s Office about the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the allegation about the initial crash, but they would not comment further.

Terry is being held in jail on $250,000 bond and Walker on a $15,000 bond. Whidbee was released on a $5,000 bond.