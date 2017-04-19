× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Cloudy, a few showers, 80s ahead

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Several rain chances on the way… A stationary front will linger to our south today, drifting from South to North Carolina. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers. It will be more of a gloomy day than a soggy day. Highs will reach the upper 60s today, near normal for this time of year. Clouds and isolated showers will stick around tonight with lows near 60.

Get ready for a big warm up to end the work week. Highs will climb to near 80 tomorrow. We will start with clouds tomorrow morning with some sunshine mixing in by midday. Scattered showers and storms will mix in, mainly for the afternoon.

Highs will reach the low to mid 80s on Friday. Expect sunshine Friday morning with clouds building in through the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in Friday afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes in. Cooler air will return for the weekend, behind the cold front.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: E/SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows near 60. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Highs near 80. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 19th

1978 F3 Tornado: Surry Co, F3 Tornado Sussex Co

