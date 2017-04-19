Verizon cell phones having issues calling 911 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Verizon cell phone subscribers are having issues contacting 911 in Virginia Beach, the city said.

If you have an issue call the non-emergency number at (757) 385-5000 and select option 1 or send a text message to 911 if you have an emergency.

This affects only Verizon subscribers. All others can still use 911 for emergency calls.

“The 911 call taker can actually hear the caller but the caller hears noise that sounds like a fax machine,” said Stephen Williams, Director of Emergency Communications and Citizen Services. “We’re monitoring the issue and will provide an update as soon as the issue is resolved.”

