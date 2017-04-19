Study: An hour of running may increase life expectancy by 7 hours

Time to lace up!

Running may be the most effective exercise to increase life expectancy, according to a new study published in Progress in Cardiovascular Disease.

According to the study, runners tend to live about three more years than non-runners, even if they run slowly or occasionally.

No other form of exercise researchers assessed showed the same results.

The New York Times reports that researchers estimated a typical runner would spend less than six months actually running over the course of 40 years, but could see an increase of 3.2 years in life expectancy.

Thus, an hour of running statistically lengthens life expectancy by seven hours, researchers said.