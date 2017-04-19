× Pastor, City Employee to appear in court for 19 child pornography charges

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY – Christopher Alan Hogge is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Hogge, the Pastor of Battery Park Baptist Church and Director of Franklin Social Services was arrested in May on eight child pornography charges. Additional charges were filed against him in July. He currently faces 19 counts of possession, reproduction of child pornography.

According to court documents, pictures of children in sexual positions were found on Hogge’s twitter account. The IP address for the account was traced back to Hogge’s home, which is connected to the church, where Hogge served as a Pastor. Though, that’s not the only place Hogge allegedly viewed and distributed child pornography.

During an interview with Detectives, Hogge reportedly admitted to using the printer at Franklin Social Services to print more than 200 images of male child pornography five years ago. He kept those pictures at his desk there, according to court documents.

The city manager of Franklin says Hogge has been suspended without pay.