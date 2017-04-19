ODU claims Conference USA women’s golf title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT MYERS, Fla. (ODU media relations) - The Old Dominion women's golf team claimed its first conference title in school history, capturing the 2017 Conference USA Championship crown Wednesday afternoon at the Verandah Club in Fort Myers, Florida. Individually, Maggie Simmermacher and Katerina Vlasinova achieved C-USA All-Tournament accolades with second and fifth-place finishes out of 55 golfers, respectively.

Guided by first-year head coach Mallory Hetzel, the Monarchs secured the league's automatic bid to the 2017 NCAA DI Women's Golf Championships, which marks the first NCAA appearance by ODU women's golf in the program's 15-year history.

Individually, three Monarch golfers cracked the top 10 in the final standings, as Maggie Simmermacher finished in a tie for runner-up, Katerina Vlasinova tied for fourth place and Charlotte De Corte tied for seventh.

Complete stats from the 2017 C-USA Championships are available via Golfstat. For more information and recaps, view the C-USA Championship Tournament Central page here.

With the conference title, the 2017 C-USA champion Old Dominion Monarchs earned the league's automatic bid to the 2017 NCAA DI Women's Golf Championships. ODU's placement in the first round at the national championship will be announced via the NCAA Selection Show, slated for April 27 at 11 a.m. on the Golf Channel. All live selection shows will also be found on the NCAA.com homepage and the NCAA.com live schedule page.

2017 C-USA Women's Golf Championships

Verandah Club (Old Orange) -- Fort Myers, Fla.

April 17-19, 2017

Par: 72 Yardage: 6194

ODU Results -- Final

T2. Maggie Simmermacher 68-73-74 (-1)

T4. Katerina Vlasinova 76-69-74 (+3)

T7. Charlotte De Corte 72-80-68 (+4)

T24. Sana Tufail 73-80-73 (+10)

T46. Rachel Walker 78-76-84 (+22)

Team Leaderboard -- Final

1. Old Dominion (+12)

2. Middle Tennessee (+20)

3. UTSA (+25)

4. FIU (+30)

5. Southern Miss (+32)

6. WKU (+43)

7. UAB (+43)

8. UTEP (+45)

9. Marshall (+52)

10. North Texas (+60)

11. FAU (+64)