Norfolk dentists to offer free treatments to local kids

NORFOLK, Va. – Dentists from Kool Smiles are offering free dental treatments for children in Norfolk during their “Sharing Smiles Day.”

The annual day of free dental care is on May 21 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Kool Smiles Janaf location on 5900 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.

Children up to 18 years of age will be able to receive dental exams, limited emergency care, extractions and restorative care.

A limited number of appointments are available. Parents are encouraged to make a reservation on Kool Smiles’ website: www.mykoolsmiles.com/sharingsmiles.

Treatment is on a first come, first serve basis. Pre-registration does not guarantee treatment. Treatment offerings will be determined by the dentist.