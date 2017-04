NORFOLK, Va. – The lives of 47 Sailors killed in an explosion on the USS Iowa were remembered on the 28th anniversary of their deaths.

A memorial service was held Wednesday at Naval Station Norfolk to remember the Sailors killed when a gun turret exploded on April 19, 1989.

The battleship was at sea during the explosion, but was homeported in Norfolk at the time.

The Iowa now serves as a museum in Los Angeles.

