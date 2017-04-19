Elizabeth River Tunnels mails out first round of toll violation refunds

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Just a few weeks after Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced a plan to reform toll violation collections, refund checks are in the mail.

Philip Shucet, CEO of Elizabeth River Crossings made the announcement Wednesday afternoon and refund checks were promptly.

In March, Gov. McAuliffe said an agreement had been reached with Macquarie-Skanska, the company which oversees Elizabeth River Tunnels, to put a $2,200 toll violation cap into place.

The cap would apply to fees associated with tolls, like penalties, administration fees, fines and court related costs.

Those who owed more would get a refund.

Virginia Secretary of Transportation says they expect approximately 600 checks to go out to customers.