We preview a Yoga festival coming to Virginia Beach on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - A two day yoga festival is coming to Virginia Beach offering 50 yoga classes, meditation, vendors, food, climbing rock wall, games and activities hosted at Hunt Club Farm on Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29.

Ohana, meaning family in Hawaiian culture, is uniting family and friends through yoga and outdoor fun.

Ohana Fest will have something for everyone - classes for infants, to toddlers, pre-teens, teens, and adults with many different styles and lineages, as well as a variety of classes to enjoy.

Ohana Fest

Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29

Hunt Club Farm, Virginia Beach

www.ohanafestvb.com