Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Much cooler today but another warm up ahead

Clearing skies and much cooler… The cold front the brought us the showers and storms yesterday is pushing to our south today. We will see a few leftover showers early this morning, especially for the southern Outer Banks. Most areas will start with clouds this morning and temperatures in the upper 50s. Watch out for a few areas of patchy fog. Clouds will clear out through mid-morning. Expect plenty of sunshine this afternoon but highs will only reach the mid 60s, about 20 degrees cooler than yesterday. It will still be a bit breezy today, with NE to E winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Expect mainly clear skies this evening but clouds will build back in overnight. Lows will only slip into the low 50s.

Wednesday will be more of a gloomy day than a soggy day but we will still have a chance for rain. Expect mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with an isolated shower possible in the morning and scattered showers in the afternoon. A rumble of thunder is possible but overall storm chances to not look impressive. Highs will reach the upper 60s, near normal for this time of year. We will warm back into the low 80s for the end of the work week.

Today: Clearing Skies, Cooler, Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE/E 10-15

Tonight: Clouds Building In. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: E/SE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 18th

1887 Tornado: Suffolk

