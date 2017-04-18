HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Rena Lunak is a Trends Forecaster with Amazon and it's her job to know what people will be streaming. We find out what is new for the Spring on our streaming devices.
Tips on the binge-worthy shows streaming this Spring on Coast Live
-
A local designer shares advice for a fresh new look for the Spring on Coast Live
-
We preview a play about TV on our TV show with people from the play (really) on Coast Live
-
New technology helping keep you safe on Coast Live
-
Tips for how to profit from spring cleaning on Coast Live
-
How to find fabulous flowers and fun in Gloucester on Coast Live
-
-
ODU student says Galaxy S7 caught fire in her cup holder while driving
-
13-year-old accidentally kills himself on Instagram Live as friends watch
-
Looking at smart-home future tech you can have today on Coast Live
-
How CPR could save a pet’s life on Coast Live
-
Aisle Style – Getting ready for bridal show season on Coast Live
-
-
From water to cracks to broken glass, we get hope for our broken cell phones on Coast Live
-
American Airlines eliminating in-seat screens on new jets
-
Getting the kids fashion ready for Spring on Coast Live