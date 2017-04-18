Rocket carrying International Space Station cargo to launch from Cape Canaveral on Tuesday

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying a Cygnus spacecraft from Orbital ATK will launch from Cape Canaveral on Tuesday morning.

The Cygnus unit is packing more than 7,600 pounds of scientific research, crew supplies and other materials to be delivered to the International Space Station.

The launch is scheduled for a 30-minute window that starts at 11:11 a.m. ET.

NASA will also be broadcasting its first-ever 360-degree rocket launch video on their YouTube channel starting 10 minutes prior to liftoff.

News 3 will be streaming the launch live and will also provide a link to watch the 360 video.