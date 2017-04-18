Pick-up truck crashes into Suffolk home

SUFFOLK, Va. – A pick-up truck struck a house after a two vehicle crash on Holland Road/Route 58.

Police responded to the crash early Monday afternoon.

The crash involved a Ford F150 that was traveling in the 3300 block of Holland Road. The truck was attempting to make a right turn when it was hit in the rear by a semi-truck, causing the pickup to hit the home.

The driver of the pick-up had minor injuries and recevied treatment at the scene before being taken to a hospital.

The home sustained structural damage. No one was injured inside the home.