NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk SPCA needs your help feeding their animals!

According to their Facebook page, the Norfolk SPCA is extremely low on Kitten Milk Replacement and all brands of canned dog food.

If you would like to help, bring donations to their location on 916 Ballentine Blvd. Monday – Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Friday – Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you are unable to donate in person, you can help the SPCA by purchasing items from their Amazon Wish List.