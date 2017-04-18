Local man gives thanks to those who saved his life

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Robert Amoss is showing his gratitude to members of the Chesapeake Regional Medical Center (CRMC), first responders and the Chesapeake Fire Station #6 for saving his life on January 7.

Amoss says that while driving his wife to work, he slid off the icy road. He later found out that he was suffering from a heart attack.

He mentions that the accident wouldn’t have happened if he didn’t ignore the warning signs of heart problems and got treatment sooner.

Amoss and his wife are meeting the people who saved his life at the Chesapeake Fire Station #6 to share his story with others.