Lionel Richie coming to Portsmouth Pavilion

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 09: Musician Lionel Richie performs onstage during the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 47th Annual Induction And Awards at Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Hit musician Lionel Richie is set to perform at the Portsmouth Pavilion on Thursday, June 29.

The show will start at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Richie has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

His solo career mega-hits include “Endless Love,” “Lady,” “Truly,” “All Might Long (All Night),” “Penny Lover,” “Stuck on You,” “Hello,” “Say You, Say Me,” and “Dancing On The Ceiling.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. at the Portsmouth Pavilion Box Office and all Ticketmaster locations, charge by phone at 800.745.3000 or purchase online at www.ticketmaster.com.

A limited number of Orchestra One reserved seats are $250, Orchestra Two reserved seats are $150, Orchestra Three seats are $95, Gold Circle reserved seats are $75, and general admission Lawn tickets are $45.

There’s a $3 Gold Circle and Lawn  discount with military ID.