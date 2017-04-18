Lionel Richie coming to Portsmouth Pavilion

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Hit musician Lionel Richie is set to perform at the Portsmouth Pavilion on Thursday, June 29.

The show will start at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m.

Richie has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide.

His solo career mega-hits include “Endless Love,” “Lady,” “Truly,” “All Might Long (All Night),” “Penny Lover,” “Stuck on You,” “Hello,” “Say You, Say Me,” and “Dancing On The Ceiling.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. at the Portsmouth Pavilion Box Office and all Ticketmaster locations, charge by phone at 800.745.3000 or purchase online at www.ticketmaster.com.

A limited number of Orchestra One reserved seats are $250, Orchestra Two reserved seats are $150, Orchestra Three seats are $95, Gold Circle reserved seats are $75, and general admission Lawn tickets are $45.

There’s a $3 Gold Circle and Lawn discount with military ID.