Virginia Beach homeowners beg city council to fix storm water management system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - More than a dozen homeowners pleaded city council to take action and prevent another massive flood from a happening in Virginia Beach like it did after Hurricane Matthew.

Homeowner after homeowner took to the podium to share their devastating flood stories. Virginia Wasserberg and her husband Jesse both spoke.

They have more than $95,000 in damages to their home and floor insurance only paid $40,000. Virginia said she wants to make sure council is held accountable.

"I'm hoping it'll actually go to fix our problems that we have and I am a realist. I know it's not going to be fixed overnight, but we are looking for the future and we’re looking for it to happen sooner rather than later," said Virginia.

Councilwoman Jessica Abbott and Councilman John Moss developed a proposal calling for 100 percent of revenue appropriated for for the failed light rail project to fund 10 projects:

Aragona

Ashville Park

Chesapeake Beach

Croatan

The Lakes

Princess Anne Plaza

Sherwood Lakes

Shore Drive (eastern)

Shore Drive/Hollis Road

Windsor Woods

Councilwoman Abbott said ideally the projects will be completed in three years. The proposal calls for $345 million in revenue bonds over the six-year capital improvement plan.

“I feel like it’s time to really prioritize that and I feel that most of council feels that way. Maybe if we can’t accomplish all of what John and I want to do, we can get closer," said Abbott.

There will be town hall meeting on the proposal Thursday, April 20 at Bow Creek Recreation Center.

City council is set to vote on the budget May 9.

Hurricane Matthew Photo Galleries – Part 1 | Part 2 | Part 3 | Part 4 | Part 5