“Somewhere Between Heaven and Hell” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

THE HOUNDS OF HELL – An attack by an invisible hellhound at a campsite leads Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) to investigate the mysterious circumstances. Meanwhile, two of Crowley’s (Mark A. Sheppard) own personal demons uncover what he has been hiding. Castiel (Misha Collins) gets a lead on Kelly Kline. Nina Lopez-Corrado directed the episode written by Davy Perez (#1215). Original airdate 3/9/2017.