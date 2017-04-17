Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot sentenced to six years behind bars for corruption and perjury

Sights and sounds from the field at the 49th Charity Bowl on Coast Live

Posted 5:12 pm, April 17, 2017, by

NORFOLK, Va. -  News 3's Adam Winkler takes us out to the campus of Old Dominion University for a fun look from the field at the 49th Annual Priority Toyota Charity Bowl Celebrity Football Game. The annual celebration raised money for local children’s charities.