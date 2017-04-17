× Rep. Bobby Scott to tour Newport News public housing complex

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Rep. Bobby Scott is scheduled to tour the Marshall Courts pubic housing complex on Monday morning.

His tour follows a meeting with representatives of the Housing Authorities of Hampton Roads, where Scott is going to discuss possible funding cuts for federal housing under the Trump administration’s proposed budget, Scott’s office said.

Trump’s budget proposes cutting more than $6 billion from the Dept. of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).