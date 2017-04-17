Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot sentenced to six years behind bars for corruption and perjury

Redskins linebacker cast to portray Sean Taylor

Posted 2:53 pm, April 17, 2017, by , Updated at 02:57PM, April 17, 2017

Khairi Fortt falls while running a position drill during the 2014 NFL Combine. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. – Since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Redskins linebacker Khairi Fortt has played in just three games. Fortt will soon play a much larger role.

According to TMZ Sports, Fortt, who signed with the Redskins in January, has been cast to portray Redskins legend Sean Taylor in a June episode of The Perfect Murder on Investigation Discovery.

Sean Taylor during an NFL wild card playoff game January 7, 2006 in Tampa. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Taylor, just 24 years old, died in 2007 after being shot by an intruder at his home. He remains immensely popular with Redskins fans.

 

 