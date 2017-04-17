Redskins linebacker cast to portray Sean Taylor

NORFOLK, Va. – Since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Redskins linebacker Khairi Fortt has played in just three games. Fortt will soon play a much larger role.

According to TMZ Sports, Fortt, who signed with the Redskins in January, has been cast to portray Redskins legend Sean Taylor in a June episode of The Perfect Murder on Investigation Discovery.

Taylor, just 24 years old, died in 2007 after being shot by an intruder at his home. He remains immensely popular with Redskins fans.