Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: More showers and storms ahead

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey’s First Warning Forecast

Get ready for some soggy weather!

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely for your Monday afternoon and evening as a cold front crosses the region. We are not expecting an outbreak of severe weather, but an isolated severe storm is certainly possible.

The cold front will move out overnight, leaving behind cooler weather for your Tuesday. It will be about 20° cooler by the afternoon, with high temperatures only in the mid 60s. Expect morning clouds and more sunshine in the afternoon.

Wednesday brings a mix of clouds and sunshine with a slight chance for an afternoon or evening shower. The Mercury will climb back to around 70°.

Temperatures will really surge for the last part of the work week. Expect highs around 80 on Thursday and low-to-mid 80s on Friday.

But another cold front will bring us another chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms on Friday.

Behind that cold front expect high temperatures only in the upper 60s for the weekend.

Saturday is looking dry. But more wet weather moves in by Sunday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

2000 F1 Tornado: Dinwiddie Co

