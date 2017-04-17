× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain moving in and a cool down on the way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking showers, storms, and a cool down… A cold front is set to push through the region today, bringing in rain chances and cooler air. We will start with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s this morning. Clouds will build in through the day as we warm into the low 80s this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms will move in later this afternoon, closer to drive time, and stick around for the evening and tonight. Storms are possible but severe weather is unlikely. Lows will fall into the mid 50s tonight.

A few showers will linger into early Tuesday morning with clearing skies. Highs will only reach the mid 60s tomorrow, just below normal for this time of year. It will be a bit breezy tomorrow with NE winds at 10 to 15 and gusts to near 25 mph. We will warm back to near 80 for the second half of the work week.

Today: Partly Sunny, PM Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW/N 10-15

Tonight: Showers/Storms (60%). Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Showers (20%), Clearing Skies, Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 10-15G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 17th

2000 F1 Tornado: Dinwiddie Co

