Hampton man pleads guilty in death of girlfriend’s 2-year-old child

HAMPTON, Va. – Jeffrey Allan Brown pleaded guilty Monday in the death of 2-year-old Brianna Sandy.

On January 28, 2015, emergency crews received a call and went to a home in the 2000 block of Seldendale Drive. They were told that a 2-year-old girl was unresponsive.

Rescue crews went to the home and took Brianna to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead less than an hour later. Police said she died as a result of trauma.

A few days later, police arrested Brown, 32, in connection to the death.

According to police, Brown was dating Brianna’s mom and the two lived together.

According to a criminal complaint filed in court, Brown told investigators he was sitting on a recliner when the victim vomited. The report goes on to say he threw the victim to the floor and stomped her in the abdomen causing internal injuries.

Brown was charged with Second-Degree Murder and Child Neglect. He will be sentenced on August 25.