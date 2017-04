H1Z1: FIGHT FOR THE CROWN, Thursday 4/20 at 9pm on WGNT 27

ONE-HOUR SPECIAL

(9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

WHO WILL WIN? – The one-hour broadcast finale of “H1Z1: Fight for the Crown” will focus on the very first team esports tournament for the game H1Z1: King of the Kill. Seventy-five players, comprised of 15 teams of five players, will compete before a live audience for their share of $300,000. With all 75 players entering the game at once, communication and developing an early solid strategy will be key for teams if they want to win this high-stakes, action-packed death match because each player will only have one life to prove their team is capable of being crowned champions. Original airdate 4/20/2017.